Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to seek trust vote in assembly on August 24

by News
PATNA: The Nitish Kumar-led

Grand Alliance

government will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the Bihar assembly.

Assembly Speaker

Vijay Kumar Sinha

on Thursday said he has approved request from office of the state government to hold special session of the House on August 24.

The grand alliance government has support of altogether 164 MLAs of seven parties in the assembly whose current effective strength is 242.

The decision to hold the floor test on August 24 and make a suitable recommendation for convening the state assembly was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Nitish and attended by his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday.

Asked about the no-confidence notice given against him by more than 55 MLAs of the Grand Alliance,

Sinha

said he would not make any comment on the notice as long as he was holding the constitutional post.

“I will speak on such issues once I quit the constitutional position,” Sinha said on Thursday.

