biggie-goals-promo:-giving-more-for-less-to-new-dstv,-gotv-customers

Thinking about owning your own DStv or GOtv decoder? Well, you’re in luck! This July, MultiChoice Nigeria is giving a special, limited time only offer called Biggie Goals. This offer gives new customers a chance to have access to the best video entertainment on DStv and GOtv at a discounted rate.

You can get a DStv HD decoder, dish and a One-Month Compact subscription for only N9,900 instead of N18,600 or a GOtv decoder, GOtenna with One-Month Max subscription for N6,900 instead of N9,500..

Customers get to watch thrilling international movies and series, romantic telenovelas, such as:

The Good Son, which follows a gynecologist who seeks the love and approval of his family, most especially his father, will he ever measure up? This series airs weekdays at 6pm on Zee World (DStv channel 166 & GOtv channel 25).

New episodes of Murder In The Heartland Season 3. Every episode documents a town and its people through a murder that tore through it. The townspeople become the storytellers, they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home. This airs Sundays at 8pm on Investigation Discovery (DStv channel 171 & GOtv channel 52).

A Magical Love Story on StarLife (DStv channel 167 & GOtv channel 23) is about Aman and Roshni, whose lives are connected through fate and magic. This airs daily at 9pm.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living is an American television sitcom, that follows the life of Jeremy. After losing his job, Jeremy and his family decide to move back to Georgia to help his grandfather, who ends up buying a run-down home for the elderly and becomes way in over his head. This airs Fridays at 7:30pm on BET (DStv channel 129 & GOtv channel 21).

Then, get ready for exciting TV shows and also, suspense filled family drama, betrayal and emotions that come with the best of local African content such as:

The most anticipated BB. Season 6! Coming soon to your DStv and GOtv screens.

The Ten show which covers the coolest of everything in Africa. In a high-paced “Top 10” countdown, viewers get a look at pop culture across the continent, diving deep into the most incredible people, things, and places Africa offers. This shows Fridays at 6 pm on Honey (DStv channel 173).

Brethren Season 1, follows Bara and Dag, Tina and Chief Kurokeme’s adopted sons who are forced into a partnership after finding out that their father’s illicit gang was responsible for their mother’s death. This airs weekdays at 7pm on AM Family (GOtv channel 2).

Unbroken Season 1, what appears on the surface isn’t always a perfect reflection of reality and the Jangfa and Gyado clans are prime examples. From blood spill to illicit business dealings and back, Terfa and his nemesis, Tobore go up in arms to shield what’s theirs and eliminate any and every threat when the need arises. This intriguing series starts from July 22nd, and will be airing weekdays at 7:30pm on AM Family (GOtv channel 2).

You can catch more local content on ROK (DStv channel 168) and ROK 2 (DStv channel 169 & GOtv channel 17).

Take advantage of the Biggie Goals promo now! The offer is valid for a limited time only.

For more information on this offer as well as other products and services, visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com.

Also, download the MyDStv and MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to manage your account or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.