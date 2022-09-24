Biggest Movers: SHIB Rebounds on Saturday, as ATOM Moves Away From 3-Week Low

Following three consecutive days of declines, shiba inu rebounded on Saturday, as the meme coin appears to have found a support point. Cosmos was also higher, in what has mostly been a bearish start to the weekend. As of writing, the global crypto market cap is down 1.31%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba inu (SHIB) was back in the green on Saturday, as the token rallied following three straight days of declines.

The world’s twelfth-largest cryptocurrency rose to an intraday peak of $0.00001397 to start the weekend.

This came less than a day after prices of the meme coin were at a low of $0.00001270, which was below a key support point.

SHIB/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, this price floor was the $0.00001290 mark, however bulls resisted any further declines, pushing SHIB/USD back into the $0.00001300 region.

As of writing, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is tracking at 52.13, which is marginally above a floor of 51.44.

Should the index continue to climb, and move towards a ceiling of 58, then we may see SHIB move closer to $0.00001500.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) was also trading slightly higher to start the weekend, as it too recovered from a recent losing streak.

Saturday saw ATOM/USD race to a high of $11.02, which is over $1.00 higher than yesterday’s bottom below $10.20.

Yesterday’s bearish pressure was not enough to send ATOM below $10.00, with bulls returning to the market, after a brief move below a key support point.

ATOM/USD – Daily Chart

The floor at $10.65 was marginally broken on Friday, however sentiment has since shifted, with some now anticipating a move nearer to a ceiling of $11.55.

As with SHIB, should ATOM bulls want to extend today’s rally, the RSI will need to significantly rise.

Currently the index is tracking at a floor of 48.05, however it would need to move towards a ceiling of 53 for prices to reach the potential target.

