Bigg Boss OTT: Pavitra Punia’s ex Pratik Sehajpal’s to FINALLY enter the show? – Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss OTT is making news as we are just a week away from the show. One of the names doing the rounds is that of Pratik Sehajpal. The handsome Roadies contestant was supposed to enter last season. In fact, the makers were in constant touch with him. Fans will remember how Pavitra Punia spoke at length about Pratik Sehajpal to another contestant. She had revealed that he was madly in love with her. Her relationship with Pratik just lasted for a few months. She said that he was extremely hot-headed like her, and spoke of an incident when he hurt his hand at her home. Also Read – TV News Weekly Rewind: Indian Idol 12 grand finale updates, Bigg Boss 15 rumoured contestant list, Karan Kundrra gets mistaken for Raj Kundra and more

There was talk of Pratik Sehajpal entering throughout Bigg Boss 14. But then, #PaviJaz happened. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s love story got a lot of eyeballs on social media and TV. This created enough buzz. But the makers definitely kept their eyes on Pratik. He is supposed to be honest and volatile, which kind of makes him perfect for Bigg Boss. The makers have already announced that Neha Bhasin is the first guest on the show. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: From Aditya Narayan to Divyanka Tripathi – these celebs rejected Salman Khan’s controversial reality show

The OTT version will start first and some selected contestants will go in for the main TV show. This is a period of six months inside the house. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Maera Mishra confirms being in talks with the makers BUT is upset about one thing

