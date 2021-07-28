Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Hina Khan is ‘super excited’ to see Karan Johar hosting the show but has just THIS major wo – Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 15 will begin soon. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It is known that instead of Salman Khan, Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show. Now, Bigg Boss 11’s runner-up Hina Khan has reacted to Karan Johar turning the host for the OTT version. In a chat with the paparazzi, Hina Khan was asked about her views on Bigg Boss 15 OTT and Karan Johar hosting. Hina Khan said, “Very good, I’m super excited yaar. I’m always a Karan Johar fan, I’m waiting for how’s he going to do it. I’m so excited.” Apart from being excited, Hina Khan is also worried about one thing. Also Read – Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Sanon’s Mimi leaked online, Navarasa trailer explores a gamut of emotions, SidNaaz to enter Bigg Boss 15 and more

She shared, “Bigg Boss khatam hota tha toh sabko dukh hota tha, abhi 6 mahina dekho Bigg Boss. I seriously feel for the contestants, my heart goes out for all the contestants. 6 months!” Well, 6 months will a fun thing for the audience but the contestants will have to be locked inside for so long which will be quite hectic for them. Earlier, in a statement, Karan Johar spoke about turning the host. He said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!” Also Read – Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter the show for THIS SPECIAL reason?

It has also been reported that the theme this season will be ‘Stay Connected’ and hence Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be entering the house as special guests. However, there is no confirmation on the same. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan clarifies that he’s not a part of Salman Khan’s reality show; says, ‘Would love to host it one day’

