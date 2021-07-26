big-ten-expansion?-fbs-schools-that-are-american-association-of-universities-(aau)-members.

The college football world is seemingly about to be thrown into more chaos than a Jim Harbaugh press conference. Ohio State and the rest of its Big Ten brethren are waiting to see how the news of Texas and Oklahoma’s desired exit from the Big 12 to the SEC shakes things up for the Big Ten.

So far, we’ve had a lot of rumors and speculation that even we’ve gotten into the act on, but nobody really knows how this will all play out. One thing is for certain though, you can bet there are conversations going on behind the scenes as the remaining Big 12 members look to potentially get off of a sinking ship and into another conference. And with many of those teams so close geographically and culturally to those in the Big Ten, it makes sense for commissioners of those schools to pick up the phone and call the Big Ten offices.

It would seem that the Big Ten could get nearly any team it wanted from the lot since it’s the conference that makes the most revenue, but there seems to be one problem with that. The Big Ten may not really want to entertain many teams that could be looking to be airlifted out of danger.

In case you missed it, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that many inside the Big Ten believe the conference will only look at programs that are members of the American Association of Universities (AAU), an accreditation that comes with higher academic standards. They are schools that are “on the leading edge of innovation, scholarship, and solutions that contribute to scientific progress, economic development, security, and well-being.”

With that being said, and if you believe it, then the list of teams dwindles quite a bit. In fact, it’s not a new development. The Big Ten sang this same tune the last time the music played in this game of conference musical chairs.

We decided to put together a list of FBS schools that are AAU members to see what population we’re talking about. It doesn’t mean the Big Ten would consider all of them, or that even the majority of them would entertain the idea. Instead, it’s just a starting point to see what might be a little more plausible than not when talking about mutual agreement between the conference and schools looking to get in on what the Big Ten offers.

Here are a list of all FBS college football programs that are AAU accredited.

Indiana University

Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1909

Michigan State University

Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor wears the “S” logo on his helmet along with the rest of the Spartans for the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1964

THE Ohio State University

College football changes overtime rule – Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State helmets line the field prior to spring practice 2020. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Membership Year

1916

Pennsylvania State University

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1958

Purdue University

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1958

Rutgers University

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 21: Johnny Langan #17 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights adjusts his helmet before the game against the Boston College Eagles at SHI Stadium on September 21, 2019, in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Membership Year

1989

University of Illinois

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1908

University of Iowa

The helmet Drew Ott wore during his playing days at Iowa sits on a cupboard in him and his wife Kali’s home in Trumbull, NE on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1909

University of Maryland

Sept. 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1969

University of Michigan

Michigan senior DB Hunter Reynolds signs Justin Fields’ petition

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1900

University of Minnesota

Nov 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmets before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1908

University of Wisconsin

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1900

Northwestern University (Private)

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1917

Georgia Institute of Technology

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

2010

University of North Carolina

Oct 10, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1922

University of Pittsburgh

Nov 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) and defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) and wide receiver Will Gipson (14) celebrate after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1974

University of Virginia

Dec 29, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers helmet sits on the bench in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2018 Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1904

Duke University (Private)

A Duke football helmet on the Duke’s sideline during the game against MTSU on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, at MTSU. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1938

University of Arizona

Nov 17, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet sits during football game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1985

University of California, Berkley

Nov 3, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; California Golden Bears helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 19-13. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1900

University of California, Los Angeles

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Players from the Ohio State Buckeyes and the UCLA Bruins gather on the field to pray after the game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on September 22, 2001. UCLA defeated Ohio State 13-6. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Membership Year

1974

University of Colorado

Oct 19, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the first at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1966

University of Oregon

May 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1969

University of Utah

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sep 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

2019

University of Washington

Aug 31, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; The Washington Huskies mascot, Harry the Husky, runs out of the tunnel before the start of a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium. Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1950

Stanford University (Private)

Oct 17, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cheerleaders and tree mascot pose during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1900

University of Southern California (Private)

Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveller during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Stanford 45-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1969

Texas A&M University

Sep 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs on to the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

2001

University of Florida

Sep 28, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators mascot, Albert, cheers with fans during the second half against the Towson Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1985

University of Missouri

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of several Missouri Tigers helmets during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1908

Vanderbilt University (Private)

Nov 10, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Missouri won 33-28. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1950

Iowa State University

Jan. 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Iowa State Cyclones helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1958

University of Kansas

Nov. 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of a Kansas Jayhawks helmet during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1909

University of Texas

Ohio State now has 3 of top 15 Texas football prospects for 2022

Sep 21, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns fan poses with University of Texas logo on Bevo Boulevard before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1929

University at Buffalo (MAC)

Oct 22, 2016; DeKalb, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Buffalo Bulls helmet before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Huskie Stadium. Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1989

Rice University – Conference USA (Private)

Sep 29, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A Rice Owls helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1985

Tulane University – American Athletic (Private)

Oct 31, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Membership Year

1958 [listicle id=54382]

