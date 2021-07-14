big-super-eagles-star-scores-wonder-goal-for-european-giants-as-they-advance-in-champions-league-qualifier

Ogenyi Onazi on Tuesday night, July 13, scored the second goal for Zalgiris in their win over Linfield

The Nigerian footballer was in great form for the Lithuania club in the Champions League qualifier

Onazi who has played 52 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria is aiming to make a return to the squad

Lithuanian professional football club Zalgiris have advanced to the Champions League qualifying stages following their 2-1 win over Linfield on Tuesday night, July 13, in which Nigerian star Ogenyi Onazi scored.

Since joining Zalgiris from Danish giants Sonderjyske, Ogenyi Onazi has been impressive for the club as eh featured in 18 games last season in the topflight.

Having won the first leg 3-1 in Lithuania against Linfield, Ogenyi Onazi and his teammates knew they must avoid a 2-0 defeat in the return leg and they did themselves lots of good.

Ogenyi Onazi celebrating his goal.

Photo by Charles McQuillan

Source: Getty Images

Saulius scored the first goal for Zalgiris in the 17th minute in what was a perfect start for the visitors before Nigerian footballer Ogenyi Onazi doubled their lead in the 44th minute of the tie.

According to the report on Brila and Complete Sports, Chris Shields pulled one goal back for Linfield in the 66th minute via a penalty.

Ogenyi Onazi was later substituted in the 78th minute of the encounter, but the hosts were unable to get an equalizer as Zalgiris went on to win.

With this new form of Ogenyi Onazi, it is now left for the Super Eagles handlers to decide on whether for him to return to the national team or not.

Since 2012, Ogenyi Onazi has played 52 games for the Super Eagles and managed to score one goal for the three-time African champions.

Earlier, . had reported how Uche Ikpeazu who currently plays for Championship side Middlesbrough has sensational admitted that he is interested in playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future.

The 26-year-old forward was born in the United Kingdom by a Nigerian man and Ugandan mother and he has the right to play for any nation of his choice between the two.

Last year, Uche Ikpeazu was invited into the Ugandan national senior team for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, but he was unable to play due to the disturbance of COVID-19 which made CAF cancel the game.

Source: .