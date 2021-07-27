Home Business Big Pharma Quietly Pushes Back on Global Tax Deal
Business

Big Pharma Quietly Pushes Back on Global Tax Deal

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
big-pharma-quietly-pushes-back-on-global-tax-deal

Big drug companies and their lobbyists have a message for Congress: Don’t raise taxes on the industry that brought you fast-tracked Covid-19 vaccines.

Pharma executives, lobbyists and consultants are mobilizing to fight what has become a threat to drug companies’ bottom lines: a sweeping agreement by many of the world’s biggest economies to better harmonize corporate taxation around the globe. Earlier this month, 130 countries agreed to broad outlines of a deal that would, among other steps, establish a minimum corporate tax of 15% within their countries, reducing opportunities for international tax avoidance.

The yearslong effort accelerated in recent years as a way to more equitably tax U.S. tech giants. Many of those companies have said they support the deal because it simplifies taxes around the world, even if it will raise their tax bills.

Big pharmaceutical companies, however, are quietly pushing back against the overhaul. The effort comes at the same time the industry is fighting U.S. proposals to cut drug prices. Lawyers and company officials estimate the tax overhaul, if adopted, could cost some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies hundreds of millions of dollars more each year.

That has set up a fight in Congress and in Europe. In private industry meetings and discussions with congressional staffers, drug company executives and lobbyists are seeking to use the industry’s pandemic role as leverage, according to people familiar with the effort. “We led the world in responding to this pandemic,” is how one drug-company executive described a key industry message.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Google Primed to Benefit From Surge in Online...

CBRE to Buy 60% Stake in Turner &...

Jeff Bezos Offers to Waive $2 Billion for...

Apple Expected to Post Record Profit, as Demand...

Beijing Gives Tech Investors a Brutal New Tutorial

Former Glencore trader pleads guilty to role in...

Beijing Gives Tech Investors a Brutal New Tutorial...

Wanted: browsers to help uncover the truth about...

Chinese tech stocks sink as regulation fears hit...

FirstGroup chief to step down after pressure from...

Leave a Reply