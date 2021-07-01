big-panic-in-london-as-arsenal-star-involved-in-serious-car-accident,-may-miss-next-season

Video footage from the incident showed two vehicles collide with another one flipping on the side

Fortunately, Maitland-Niles escaped unhurt with Arsenal’s club doctor ringing him

A Met Police spokesperson could not immediately confirm what caused the accident

The incident came only days after Maitland-Niles demanded Arsenal makes clear his future with them

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premier League side Arsenal have been plunged into panic after defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles was involved in a serious car crash on Wednesday, June 30, on the M25.

The Englishman is back at the Emirates after spending the second half of last season on loan with West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The tragic incident was confirmed by the Gunners, with the north London club confirming the 23-year-old emerged unscathed.

“All we know having spoken to him is he was involved in an accident, he’s unhurt and he’s at home,” an Arsenal statement said.

According to The Athletic, the crash happened on the morning of Wednesday between Junctions 24 and 25 near Enfield, north London.

Mirror reports the player’s Mercedes G-Class toppled over onto its side causing a collision between two other cars.

“No reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” a MET Police Spokesperson was quoted saying.

It is understood an emergency response team attended to the accident in time, with Arsenal’s club doctor also reportedly getting in touch with the player to check on his wellbeing.

The incident came only weeks after Maitland-Niles asked Arsenal boss to play him or sell him this summer.

The Englishman is back at the Emirates after spending the second half of last season on loan with West Bromwich Albion, who he failed to save from relegation despite his outstanding performances.

Uncertain future at Arsenal

Earlier, . had reported how Granit Xhaka pleaded with Arsenal to accept an offer this summer to allow him to leave the club and join AS Roma.

The Italian giants are understood to be in the driving seat in the race to sign the Arsenal midfielder.

Jose Mourinho, who was recently appointed Roma boss is desperate to have Xhaka within his ranks once the 2021/22 season kicks off.

The publication added the Swiss midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Roma on a four-and-a-half deal worth €2.5m per year.

However, his dream to the Serie A could be hampered by Arsenal’s unwillingness to accept bids below €20m.

Source: .