big-french-boxer-‘attacks’-messi,-gives-stunning-reason-why-the-argentine-shouldn’t-win-ballon-d’or

Tony Yoka has explained that Lionel Messi is not the right candidate to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or award

The Frenchman who is boxing star stated that Lionel Messi was not impressive last season for Barcelona in the Champions League

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kante are among the contenders for 2021 Ballon d’Or

Tony Yoka who is a French professional boxer has stated clearly that Argentine football legend Lionel Messi does not deserve to win the Ballon d’Or award this year.

Lionel Messi who has won the award six times before in his career has been tipped to beat the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kante for this year’s big prize.

This comes after the super forward helped his national team to win the 2021 Copa America title where Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the tournament.

2021 Copa America title was the first trophy won by Lionel Messi in the national team as he finally laid his hands on silverware with Argentina.

According to the report on Persia and News, Tony Yoka explained that winning the Copa America title does not give Lionel Messi the chance to win the Ballon d’Or award for this year.

Tony Yoka’s reaction

“We live in a time when we want to award the Golden Ball to the player who finished third in La Liga, got out of the round of 16 of the Champions League by getting 4-1 at home, and lost the final match.

”In the Spanish Super Cup by taking the red card. To give him an opponent just because he scored 4 goals against Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.”

Earlier, . had reported how Lionel Messi’s 17 seasons at Barcelona has drawn him among the players with the most trophies in their playing career.

The Argentine ended last season with the Copa del Rey and went on to win his first senior trophy for Albiceleste at the recent Copa America tournament.

However, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is behind his Barcelona teammate Dani Alves who is currently in a quest to win gold for Brazil at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Barcelona are currently looking to get the Argentine tied down to the Camp Nou until the end of his career.

