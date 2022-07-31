Home NEWS Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag caught kissing
Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag caught kissing

There seems to be new relationships in the Big Brother . ‘Level Up’ house as four housemates have been caught kissing.

The housemates, Doyin, Cyph, Eloswag and Phyna shared their first kiss in the house on Saturday.

Doyin and Cyph shared a long kiss after the Saturday night party, while Phyna and Eloswag kissed while dancing at the party.

Although Doyin had informed Shegzz that she is attracted to him and would have been in his space if he wasn’t involved with Bella, her kiss with Cyph has been recorded as the first in the Level Up edition.

The duo intimately danced together and shared a kiss when Biggie asked all housemates to return to the house.

However, their relationship will be long distance because Cyph and Phyna are in the Level one house, while Doyin and Eloswag are in Level two house.

The housemates would only meet during HOH games, Friday night games and Saturday night party.

Speaking to Amaka and Christy, Phyna said although Eloswag informed her that many girls in his level are crushing on him, he wants to know her better.

“I went straight up to him (Eloswag) and told him I like him, he told me that there are 2 other girls that told him same. I told him I am glad I came first.”

The level up season started last week Saturday and the winner will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.

