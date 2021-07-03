Big Brother 23: Wildcard Competition Twist Explained – Screen Rant

Everything you need to know about the Wildcard Competition that will be introduced on Big Brother 23. Find out how this will affect the BB23 players.

After the players are divided into four teams on Big Brother 23 and a Head of Household is chosen, the nonimmune houseguests will compete in the brand-new Wildcard Competition. In the past, the fans watched the players being divided into teams during seasons like BB11, BB14, and BB18. In 2021, there was also a “teams twist” on Big Brother Canada 9, which divided opinions among the fandom. As heavily reported in the press, the contestants on Big Brother 23 will also be split into teams.

The BB23 cast members will be divided into teams during the season premiere. After entering the house in groups of four, the players will immediately compete for a chance to become a Team Captain. Later, the four Team Captains will get to pick which contestants they want for their respective teams. These Team Captains will also get to compete to become the first Head of Household of the season, and the HOH winner will give immunity to his or her entire team. However, that’s not all there is to this twist. The season will also feature a brand-new comp, the Wildcard Competition.

As divulged during a Parade interview with producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, the three nonimmune teams on Big Brother 23 will get to compete in the Wildcard Competition. One houseguest from each team will be chosen to participate in the comp, but there will only be one winner. The winner of the Wildcard Competition will guarantee his or her immunity, but only his or her immunity. It is important to note that the Wildcard Competition does not grant immunity to an entire team – just to the chosen contestant that competes in it and wins. But the twists don’t end here… there’s more!

Later, host Julie Chen will present the winner of the Wildcard Competition on Big Brother 23 with an offer: by accepting immunity, that player will also be agreeing to some kind of penalty or punishment that could affect that player, his or her specific team, or even the entire house. This twist fits in with the “big risks, big rewards” theme of BB23. It seems like there’ll always be a cost to most privileges that are won during this season. Thus, in order to guarantee your safety, you will need to get a little bit of blood on your hands as well. These twists are a direct response to the coy/fearful gameplay that has been featured in recent seasons of Big Brother. Hopefully, there’ll be nowhere to hide on BB23.

The fans are eager to watch how this team division and Wildcard Competition will affect the game of Big Brother 23. After the very slow Big Brother 22: All-Stars season, producers are doing their best to shake things up and make the players take more risks. Hopefully, this will work out!

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

