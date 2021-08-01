Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The Veto, And Will It Be Used In Week 4? – Cinema Blend



Published:

Aug. 1. 2021 1:11 PM





Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Big Brother Season 23 live feeds as of Sunday, August 1st. Read at your own risk! Big Brother Season 23 is heating up and, with the team twist set to expire soon, the eviction decisions are getting more critical than ever. Christian Birkenberger did a huge solid for his team, the Kings, when he won Head of Household and prevented the rest of the teams from taking a shot at them, but will his eviction further the team’s advantage in the house?

Christian put Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha up for eviction but, as always, nominations can change with the veto. One of these two Aces is being sent home unless, of course, someone decides to use the veto to take one of them off the block. With that being said, let’s dive into who won and how the next few days could play out.





Christian Birkenberger Won The Power Of Veto Christian Birkenberger has won his fourth competition of Big Brother Season 23. This will be his second consecutive veto win, which absolutely stood out to the house and established him as a “comp threat.” This was especially the case after Birkenberger beat out Derek Xiao, who had already been considered a physical threat in terms of competition.





The Current House Situation Ahead of the official nominations, Christian Birkenberger talked extensively with the Kings and decided either Hannah Chaddha and Whitney Williams would be the target. Originally, Hannah was definitely more at risk of eviction than Whitney but, to Hannah’s credit, she got Christian and Alyssa Lopez (who was mainly driving the Hannah target talk) into a room and proved she was more beneficial to their game than Whitney.

Even if she hadn’t been able to do that, Hannah likely would’ve had safety in numbers in The Cookout alliance (Hannah, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, Kyland Young). While it would seem like she’s absolutely safe against Whitney at the moment, there are still a few days to go, and a lot can happen. Hannah was able to change Christian’s mind, so I wouldn’t rule out Whitney being able to do the same.





Will Christian Use The Power Of Veto? Usually, when a Head of Household snags the veto win, it’s the best-case scenario. Christian Birkenberger is in full control of what’s happening this week, which means he could keep nominations the same or even try for a blindside, and there’s not much that the house can do about it. With that said, Christian has stated he’d like to try and play a safe week and keep blood off his hands, so I can’t imagine we’ll see him use the veto and try for a blindside.

The only thing I think would change Christian’s thoughts on the matter would be if someone exposed The Cookout alliance, in which case he’d maybe try and make a move to take out Hannah instead. As mentioned though, Hannah should have the numbers over Whitney so, unless he were to discover the alliance pre-veto and use it to put another member of The Cookout up, I can’t see it happening.

Additionally, Whitney is hoping to make a move in which she can convince Christian to use the veto to remove her from the block and put Derek X there instead. Honestly, that’s not a bad move, especially considering we’ve seen on the live feeds that Hannah and Derek X have been thick as thieves the past couple of weeks. Plus, Derek is the only other person in the house close to the number of competition wins that Christian has. We’ll see if he bites on the plan, though he may not do so, in order to prevent making himself a bigger target.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. For more on the season, check out our recent interview with Brent Champagne and why his eviction wasn’t quite as shocking for him as fans were expecting.