‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: July 11 episode will include Week 1 eviction nominations – Gold Derby

Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the aftermath of Brandon “Frenchie” French winning the Week 1 Head of Household competition during the live move-in on Wednesday. We will also see the results of Thursday’s battle to win the Wildcard competition and Friday’s nail-biting announcement by Frenchie of the two houseguests he has named as the Week 1 nominations who will face a live vote on July 15. Keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 23 spoilers on what else is to come on episode 2 of #BB23.

Frenchie had set his sights on three “bros” in the house: Christian Birkenberger (Kings), Brent Champagne (Aces) and Travis Long (Queens). But Christian upended Frenchie’s plans when he won the Wildcard competition on Thursday and opted to extend his immunity to Xavier Prather as well.

After a full day of agonizing, Frenchie finally opted to send Christian’s teammate and new BFF Alyssa Lopez and Wilcard competition also-ran Kyland Young (Queens) — to the chopping block. Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on July 15. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

