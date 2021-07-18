Big Brother 23 Live Feeds: Hannah Calls Frenchie’s Game Performative – Screen Rant

After staying low-key for the first week, Hannah is calling Frenchie’s game performative. She thinks he is putting on a show for the cameras.

Warning! Spoilers for the Sunday, July 18 episode of Big Brother 23 below!

Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23 called Brandon “Frenchie” French’s game performative on the live-feeds Saturday afternoon. Hannah has played a pretty low-key game so far this season. She has not talked much game to anyone aside from her teammates; however, that does not mean she hasn’t been listening. Frenchie, on the other hand, has done quite the opposite.

Frenchie not only was named one of the four team captains; he also won the first Head of Household competition on night one. Not long after his win, Frenchie began to go on a power trip. This caused his HOH reign to go downhill quite quickly. Within the short week of being in power, Frenchie not only promised nearly half of the house safety but he then broke many of his promises.

While fans at home have seen all of Frenchie’s antics so far, the houseguests do not fully know the extent of his chaotic gameplay; however, they are slowly starting to catch on to it. Live-feed viewers caught a conversation between Hannah and current HOH Kyland Young in which Hannah called Frenchie’s game performative. She admitted that Frenchie is trying too hard for the cameras. Since being nominated by Kyland, Frenchie has gone on yet another spiral. Hannah also claimed that Frenchie has been repeatedly saying he will take down Britini D’Angelo, who is currently on the block next to him. Hannah also made a remark regarding Frenchie being the one to throw Britini’s name out in the first place.

Posted 12:43pm: Hannah talks about Frenchie being very performative for the cameras and saying he’s taking down Britni even though he’s the one who threw her name out to begin with. #BB23 #BBLF — Joker’s BB Updates #BB23 (@JokersBBUpdates) July 17, 2021

During the conversation, Hannah also made Kyland aware of Frenchie’s belief that production will be saving him from eviction. She explained that Frenchie genuinely believes “that he’s going to win America’s Player and be safe for the week.” Frenchie is under the impression that viewers love him and the show would be ruined should be he evicted. He also is awaiting an envelope inside the Diary Room that will potentially reveal some type of twist that will ultimately keep him safe this week. Hannah continued on to compare Frenchie to Donny Thompson of season 16 in the sense he is trying to gain America’s sympathy. Overall, Hannah believes Frenchie’s gameplay is “all over the place.” Hannah admitted that she has not truly started playing the game yet but she is ready to make moves.

While Frenchie may be under the impression that he is loved by America, there is still a chance he will be sent home later on this week, during which he may be in for a rude awakening. Frenchie still has the opportunity to take himself off the block should he win the Power of Veto. If he does not, there is a high possibility Frenchie will be the second houseguest sent packing.

Next: Big Brother:Travis Calls Frenchie a Liar After Becoming First Evictee

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS.

Source: @JokersBBUpdate/Twitter





Email



90 Day Fiance: Mike Is All Smiles With Another Friend After Natalie

About The Author