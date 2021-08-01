‘Big Brother 23’ episode 11 recap: Who did Christian nominate for eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] – Gold Derby

The “Big Brother” house briefly came together last week to unanimously evict Brent Champagne, which left only 13 players left in the game. Christian Birkenberger then took power for the Kings by winning the fourth Head of Household competition of the summer. That meant his teammates Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather and Sarah Beth Steagall would sail through the week unscathed. Last week the Kings had floated the idea of targeting Whitney Williams or Hannah Chaddha should they win, since they had no allegiance to them. Is that what Christian ultimately decided to do with his HOH power?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 10 to find out what happened Sunday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB23” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list. Here are the current team breakdowns:

JOKERS: Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Derek Frazier

ACES: Whitney Williams, Derek Xiao, Hannah Chaddha

KINGS: Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall

QUEENS: Claire Rehfuss, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 10th episode, Brent earned the distinction of receiving the first unanimous vote of Season 23 when even his own Aces turned against him. “I was going to create a lot of havoc in the house,” he told Julie Chen Moonves during his exit interview about why he thought he was ousted. The teams then took part in a “Pier Pressure” HOH competition with Christian winning for his Kings. Who will the 23-year-old general contractor nominate for eviction? Let’s go!

