big-12-school-has-call-set-up-to-potentially-join-big-ten

Big Ten college football fans likely were hoping that the northern-based conference would have been the one to get the call from Oklahoma and Texas rather than the SEC. And, honestly, given the level of competition in the SEC — with Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia consistently fielding elite teams — perhaps it would have been the better move. But one Big 12 school is reaching out to the Big Ten, looking to potentially depart the south-midwest conference.

Though it’s not necessarily the one that Big Ten fans would pick.

Yes, in 2007, under head coach Mark Mangino, Kansas was looking like a powerhouse. However, ever since, it’s been an also-ran, a team that wasn’t necessarily going to beat low-level Group of 5 teams.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Vernon, the Jayhawks are looking to potentially join the Big Ten, and have a call set up with the conference in the near future.

Though the football program, which is looking to rebound under new coach Lance Leipold, has been something of a debacle, the Lawrence-based basketball program under Bill Self has been one of the best in all of college basketball. Adding Kansas from a hoops standpoint could be a very positive move for the Big Ten in bolstering the conference’s strength on that front, but on football, it would certainly take a step back.

Either way, what’s happening in the Big 12 is something to continue monitoring.

