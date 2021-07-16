biden’s-message-to-social-media-platforms-on-covid-19-misinformation:-‘they’re-killing-people’

-
The Wrap
Biden Says Facebook Is ‘Killing People’ With COVID Misinformation (Video)
President Joe Biden had a clear message for social media platforms like Facebook on Friday: “They’re killing people” with COVID misinformation, he said. Asked by a reporter what message he had for social media giants as misinformation about the coronavirus swirls, Biden said, “They’re killing people. I mean, it really — look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated and they’re killing people.” On Thursday afternoon, press secretary Jen Psaki said Facebook is not doing enough to stop
-
Reuters
White House slams Facebook as conduit for COVID-19 misinformation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook is not doing enough to stop the spread of false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, part of a new administration pushback on misinformation in the United States. Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, needs to work harder to remove inaccurate vaccine information from its platform, Psaki said. She said 12 people were responsible for almost 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms.
-
Yahoo News
‘We certainly trust the path’: White House expresses support for Schumer’s aggressive infrastructure strategy
The White House Press secretary Jen Psaki projected guarded optimism about the ongoing infrastructure negotiations on Friday, saying the administration has faith in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s aggressive plan to push the bill forward.
Sen. Schumer would be running point on the “timeline, process and sequencing of votes,” Psaki said at a White House briefing.
“We certainly work closely with him, and we certainly trust the path he is mapping out for the legislative process,” she added.
-
Associated Press
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID misinformation
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, journalists and everyday Americans to do more to address an “urgent threat” to public health. In a 22-page advisory, his first as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, Murthy wrote that bogus claims have led people to reject vaccines and public health advice on masks and social distancing, undermining efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk. Murthy, who also served as surgeon general under President Barack Obama, noted that surgeon general advisories have typically focused on physical threats to health, such as tobacco.
-
TVLine.com
iCarly Renewed for Season 2
Carly Shay’s popular web series will live on: iCarly has been renewed for a second season by Paramount+, the streamer announced Thursday. Although details are mum (especially with the first season only halfway through its run), TVLine can confirm that production on Season 2 will begin this fall in Los Angeles. iCarly’s revival picks up […]
-
Reuters
UK COVID cases hit six-month high as curbs about to ease
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported its highest number of new COVID cases in more than six months on Friday, days before the government plans to relax curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in England and ease requirements to wear masks. Government data showed there were 51,870 new cases of coronavirus, up from 48,553 on Thursday and the highest daily total since Jan. 15. The number of new deaths reported as having occurred within 28 days of a positive COVID test was 49, down from 63 on Thursday, taking the total on this measure to 128,642.
-
-