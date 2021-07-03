Home Business Biden wants military commanders out of the process for investigating sexual assault cases
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 31, 2021. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Joe Biden wants to pull military commanders from the process of investigating and prosecuting sexual assault cases.

The move would be a major change in how the military handles sexual crimes, which currently fall under the normal chain of command. An independent commission and Biden’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin both endorsed assigning the cases to special prosecutors who can operate independently of the military hierarchy.

“Sexual assault is an abuse of power and an affront to our shared humanity,” Mr. Biden said, according to the bioreports. “And sexual assault in the military is doubly damaging because it also shreds the unity and cohesion that is essential to the functioning of the U.S. military and to our national defense.”

Congress would need to pass a new to alter the military’s procedures.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

