biden-vows-us-‘action’-over-russian-cyber-attacks

The two leaders met at a summit last month in Geneva

President Joe Biden has warned his Russian counterpart that the US will take “any necessary action” to prevent cyber-attacks coming from Russia.

A reporter asked Mr Biden after the hour-long phone call if Russia would face consequences for the recent cyber-attacks, and he replied: “Yes.”

The call between the leaders follows their meeting last month in Geneva.

It also comes amid an increase in attacks, including one that disabled 1,500 companies this month.

“I made it very clear to him that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it’s not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is,” Mr Biden told media on Friday after the phone call.

When a journalist asked whether it the US could attack the servers used by the hackers, the Democratic president said: “Yes.”

Ransomware attacks – where criminal syndicates hijack companies’ data and demand payment for its return – have exploded in recent years.

According to the US, many of the worst attackers come from Russia, and often operate with tacit knowledge, an even approval, from Russian security services.

Mr Biden said on Friday that the call came as part of a new, “more direct means of communication”.

The new connection, Mr Biden said, allows each side to “communicate to one another when each of us thinks something’s happening in the other country.

“It affects the home country. And so it went well. I’m optimistic.”