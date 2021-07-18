biden-urges-congress-to-take-action-after-federal-judge-orders-end-to-new-daca-applications

TechCrunch

Virgin Galactic president Mike Moses on what’s next for the company’s growing fleet

This last weekend featured the much-ballyhooed launch of Virgin Galactic’s first (nonpaying) passengers, with founder and CEO Richard Branson along for the ride. After the festivities, I had the chance to talk with the company’s president, Mike Moses, who seems to be familiar with every detail of the operation and the company’s plans for going from test to commercial flights. Unfortunately my recorder went on the fritz, but Moses was kind enough to hop on the phone later in the week to talk (again) about the next generation of spaceplanes, where the company needs to invest, and more.