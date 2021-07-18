biden-urges-congress-to-take-action-after-federal-judge-orders-end-to-new-daca-applications

-
WSJ
Oliver Daemen, 18, Releases Video Ahead of Blue Origin Flight With Bezos
Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, is set to be the youngest person to fly to space. He will fly with Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin’s New Shepard vessel on July 20, replacing the auction winner who canceled after paying roughly $30 million for a seat. Photo: Daemen Family, Blue Origin
-
The Telegraph
Delta variant takes hold in US as cases rise nearly 70 percent in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Covid cases are rising in all 50 US states as the now-dominant Delta variant tears across the country, with President Joe Biden warning it has now become a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”. Federal health officials sounded the alarm yesterday about a surge in infections fuelled by the twin threats posed by the highly transmissible variant and a stagnation in efforts to vaccinate Americans. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the US was seeing a
-
CBS News Videos
Arizona election audit has come up with few potential cases of voter fraud in 2020 election, AP investigation finds
An investigation by the Associated Press has found that out of 3 million ballots cast in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election, only 182 cases of potential voter fraud have been discovered. Meanwhile, in Washington, rising inflation and COVID misinformation are taking center stage on the Biden Administration’s agenda. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday’s Face The Nation. He joined CBSN’s Lana Zak to discuss these topics and what to look forward to on Face the Nation.
-
Reuters
Russia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel – paper
President Vladimir Putin in June offered U.S. counterpart Joe Biden the use of Russian military bases in Central Asia for information gathering from Afghanistan, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Saturday, as American troops leave the country. Taliban fighters have made major advances as U.S. forces pull out after 20 years of war, a security headache for Moscow which fears refugees may be pushed into its Central Asian backyard and its southern defensive flank destabilised.
-
Benzinga
Ohio House Dems File First-Ever Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization Bill, Next Step Facing Off With GOP Colleagues
Two Ohio House Reps are filing a bill that would legalize adult-use cannabis, marking the first time a proposal allowing recreational cannabis commerce has been introduced in the Ohio legislature. Co-sponsors of the bill, Reps. Terrence Upchurch and Casey Weinstein, began circulating the draft memo to their colleagues on Thursday in order to garner support prior to formally filing the bill. “Ohio can and should be the leader and pave the way for a successful recreational marijuana program,” Upch
-
Axios
Georgia county OKs voter purge reforms to stop NAACP lawsuit
A Georgia county has agreed to create new policies for the eligibility of all voters based on their residency, resolving a lawsuit claiming DeKalb County purged its voter rolls, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The agreement highlights the voting battle being fought in Georgia, which helped President Biden claim victory and gave Democrats control of the Senate. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The lawsuit was f
-
TechCrunch
Virgin Galactic president Mike Moses on what’s next for the company’s growing fleet
This last weekend featured the much-ballyhooed launch of Virgin Galactic’s first (nonpaying) passengers, with founder and CEO Richard Branson along for the ride. After the festivities, I had the chance to talk with the company’s president, Mike Moses, who seems to be familiar with every detail of the operation and the company’s plans for going from test to commercial flights. Unfortunately my recorder went on the fritz, but Moses was kind enough to hop on the phone later in the week to talk (again) about the next generation of spaceplanes, where the company needs to invest, and more.