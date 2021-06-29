biden-to-use-wisconsin-speech-as-roadmap-for-infrastructure-sales-pitch

President Biden will use his visit to La Crosse, Wisconsin, to “cut through the noise in Washington,” aides told Axios, enlisting voters to help him hold together a fragile $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Why it matters: This is Biden’s first sales pitch since a weekend of damage control after he tied the deal to a Democrats-only push for more spending.

Between the lines: Wisconsin has a Senate seat up for re-election in the 2022 midterms. Several Democratic candidates have already declared, as they seek to flip Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat.

Details: Biden will come armed with state-specific data such as:

One-third of rural families lack high-speed internet, and during the pandemic 82,000 children in Wisconsin didn’t have access to reliable internet for remote learning.

1,000 bridges in Wisconsin were rated structurally deficient.

Nearly half of Milwaukee’s 160,000 water service lines are lead, and the plan’s investments in water infrastructure will replace them all.

Don’t forget: Press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that congressional leaders believe the most “impactful” role the president can play is using the bully pulpit to sell the infrastructure deal.

