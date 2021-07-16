Biden to nominate Jane Hartley as ambassador to U.K.

President Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The ambassadorship to London is considered one of the most prestigious positions for the U.S. president to fill due to the close diplomatic, military and historical relationship between the U.S. and Britain, per the Post.

The big picture: The post has typically gone to a president’s friend or donor.

Former President Trump’s choice of Robert “Woody” Johnson as ambassador to Britain was announced before Trump took office.

Hartley was a major fundraiser for President Obama and for Biden’s campaign, backing the president before the Iowa caucuses.

In addition to serving as ambassador to France, Hartley was chief executive of the Observatory Group, an economic and political advisory firm, and also worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

