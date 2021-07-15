biden-to-nominate-former-gop-sen.-jeff-flake-as-ambassador-to-turkey

Jeff Flake. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden intends to nominate former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) as ambassador to Turkey, the White House said on Tuesday.

“With this nomination, the Biden administration reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water’s edge,” Flake said in a statement. “U.S. foreign policy can and should be bipartisan. That is my belief as well, and my commitment.” Flake was a critic of former President Donald Trump, and endorsed Biden in 2020. While in Congress, he served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In addition to Flake, Biden also plans to nominate Kent Doyle Logsdon, a career member of the Foreign Service, as ambassador to Moldova.

