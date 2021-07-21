Home POLITICS Biden to meet next month with private sector on cyber issues
POLITICS

Biden to meet next month with private sector on cyber issues

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
biden-to-meet-next-month-with-private-sector-on-cyber-issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and members of his national security team plan to meet next month with business executives about cybersecurity, an official said Wednesday.

The Aug. 25 meeting comes as the White House is scrambling to help companies protect against ransomware attacks from Russia-based criminal syndicates and as the administration also confronts an aggressive cybersecurity threat from the Chinese government.

A National Security Council spokesperson disclosed the meeting, but did not identify the business leaders who would be participating. The meeting will focus on “how we can work together to collectively improve the nation’s cybersecurity.”

The administration has already been working with the private sector to promote better cybersecurity safeguards and resiliency. It has launched an initiative aimed at improving standards for critical sectors like electricity, and worked with Microsoft after a global hack detected earlier this year that affected tens of thousands of computer systems.

Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call earlier this month that he must do more to crack down on ransomware attacks emanating from Russia. Criminal hackers in recent months have launched attacks against a massive fuel pipeline, resulting in a gas shortage, and the world’s largest meat-processing company.

But China’s cyber activities remain an urgent concern for the administration. On Monday, the administration blamed Chinese hackers for the breach of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of using criminal contract hackers who have carried out operations for their own financial benefit.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Biden’s midterm strategy is taking shape. Endangered Democrats...

Indictment of Trump ally Tom Barrack could strain...

U.S. won’t reopen consulate in Jerusalem until Israel’s...

King Abdullah of Jordan gets his D.C. victory...

Brazil’s Bolsonaro plans ministerial reshuffle to please allies

Jill Biden to stop in Alaska on her...

22-year-old arrested in connection with July 2020 Twitter...

3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500...

Agency eyes ‘right-to-repair’ rules to aid consumers, shops

Trump confidante Tom Barrack’s fall from grace

Leave a Reply