Biden tells Putin the U.S. will take ‘any necessary action’ after latest massive ransomware attack, White House says – The Washington Post

In a statement, the White House said the president, in a call to Putin, “underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.”

While intelligence officials have not publicly attributed blame for the latest attack, a group known as REvil, which U.S. officials say privately operates largely from Russia, has taken responsibility for striking up to 1,500 companies in the United States, Europe and Asia. It was, experts say, the single largest such cyberattack to date.

The president “reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House said.

Shortly after the White House statement, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that ransomware attacks have been increasing over the past 18 months, precipitating the direct conversation with Putin.

“Certainly the president knew, even when they met in Geneva, that there would be a need for ongoing discussions and engagements,” said Psaki, who declined to say what actions the United States might take.

Psaki said the United States had no new information to suggest that the Kremlin directed the attacks, but insisted that the Russian government has a responsibility to stop them.