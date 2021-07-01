biden:-supreme-court-voting-rights-decision-“puts-the-burden-back-on-congress”

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was “deeply disappointed” in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld a pair of voting restrictions in Arizona.

The big picture: The Supreme Court said Thursday that neither of Arizona’s rules amounts to racial discrimination. The 6-3 ruling will likely pave the way for new limitations across the country.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The stakes in this case were high because it implicates what’s left of the Voting Rights Act, Axios’ Sam Baker writes. In 2013, the court effectively invalidated the “preclearance” provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which required states and local governments to clear voting rule changes with the federal government if they had a history of discrimination.

Republicans filibustered Democrats’ sweeping voting rights bill last week as a wave of new voting restrictions are implemented in Republican-led states.

“The Court’s decision, harmful as it is, does not limit Congress’ ability to repair the damage done today: it puts the burden back on Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act to its intended strength,” Biden said in a statement.

What they’re saying: “After all we have been through to deliver the promise of this Nation to all Americans, we should be fully enforcing voting rights laws, not weakening them,” Biden said in a statement.

“Our democracy depends on an election system built on integrity and independence. The attack we are seeing today makes clearer than ever that additional laws are needed to safeguard that beating heart of our democracy.”

Go deeper: Supreme Court upholds GOP voting restrictions in Arizona

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.