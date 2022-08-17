Home Business Biden Signs Bill Aimed at Lowering Drug Costs, Boosting Renewable Energy
Business

Biden Signs Bill Aimed at Lowering Drug Costs, Boosting Renewable Energy

by News
6 views
biden-signs-bill-aimed-at-lowering-drug-costs,-boosting-renewable-energy

WASHINGTON—President Biden signed into law sweeping legislation to lower prescription drug prices, boost the renewable energy sector and impose new taxes on large corporations.

The Democrat-backed package is one of Mr. Biden’s most consequential accomplishments since taking office, the latest in a string of legislative victories that the president’s aides hope will improve his standing heading into November’s midterm election. Republicans have criticized the measure, casting it as government overreach and arguing that it would do little to tamp down high inflation, despite its name, the Inflation Reduction Act.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Target’s Profit Sinks as Retailer Unloads Unwanted Inventory

Dodge Pitches Muscle-Car Fans on EVs

Fed Officials See Need for Continued Rate Increases,...

Retail Spending Held Steady in July

Derby’s Take: FOMC Minutes Warn Federal Reserve Could...

Tencent Posts First Revenue Drop Since 2004 IPO

Amazon Tests TikTok-Like Feed in App

U.K. Inflation Tops 10%, Highest of Rich Nations

Consumers Pay More for Less, Boosting Walmart, Home...

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Surge Despite Liquidity...

Leave a Reply