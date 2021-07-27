Biden says White House exploring vaccine mandate for federal employees – The Washington Post

There are at least 4 million federal employees, a figure that includes civilian workers, members of the military, and members of the U.S. Postal Service, according to recent estimates, making the government the country’s largest employer. It could not be learned if the discussions about vaccine requirements would also apply to members of the military.

The news comes after weeks of waning vaccination rates, despite its wide availability and the swelling number of caseloads across the country.

Public health experts say they are extremely concerned by the sharp rise of cases from the Delta variant as the appetite for restrictions and closures from the pandemic have eased. Many workplaces such as private offices and federal agencies have begun to explore the process of reopening for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, a process now thrown into peril by the new risk of the variant and the country’s large pockets of unvaccinated people.

Many companies have avoided vaccine mandates, opting instead for guidance urging or recommending the vaccine.

But the tide may be turning.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, which runs hospitals and clinics around the country, announced on Monday that it would mandate coronavirus vaccines for more than 100,000 frontline healthcare workers, making it the first federal agency to do so.

New York City, with about 45,000 employees and contractors, and California, with about 2.2 million state employees and health workers, also announced mandates that employees get the vaccine or face regular testing.