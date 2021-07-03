Home Business Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack – Reuters
Business

Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
biden-says-uncertain-who-is-behind-latest-ransomware-attack-–-reuters

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., July 3 (Reuters) – The U.S. government’s “initial thinking” is that Russian hackers were not behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses, President Joe Biden said Saturday.

Biden said “we’re not certain” who is behind the attack. “The initial thinking was it was not the Russian government but we’re not sure yet,” he said.

Biden said he had directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate, and the United States will respond if they determine Russia is to blame.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why Nano Dimension Stock Jumped 16.1% in June...

Bharat Biotech announces Covaxin’s efficacy rate after final...

Startups, culture and riding the meme wave –...

NNPC signs pact with Total, Sepetro on OML...

Namibian female athletes disqualified from Olympics due to...

How Vaccinations Are Dividing The American Landscape –...

Tesla Cybertruck will have an answer to the...

Fewer working-age people could slow economy but lift...

Proposal calls for refunds on baggage fees, wifi...

Xi speech dents China, HK shares – Taipei...

Leave a Reply