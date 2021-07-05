Home POLITICS Biden says U.S. is close to “independence from a deadly virus”
Biden says U.S. is close to “independence from a deadly virus”

President Joe Biden used his Fourth of July speech Sunday to declare that the U.S. is “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.”

What he’s saying: “This year, the Fourth of July is a day of special celebration,” Biden said before a crowd of 1,000 essential workers and military families. “For we are emerging from the darkness of years. A year pandemic and isolation.

  • “A year of pain, fear, and heart-breaking loss. Just think back to where this nation was a year ago. Think back to where you were a year ago. And think about how far we’ve come.”

  • Biden noted that “the battle against COVID-19” is not over. “We’ve got a lot more work to do,” he added.

The big picture: The Biden administration appears to have fallen just short of the U.S. goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults with at least one dose by July 4.

  • CDC figures released Friday showed about 67% of the adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while some 47% have had two.

