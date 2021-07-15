Biden says sending troops to Haiti “not on the agenda” after Moïse assassination

Sending U.S. troops to Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse is “not on the agenda at this moment” but Marines will be sent to bolster security at the U.S. Embassy in the country, President Biden said at a news conference Thursday.

Why it matters: Haitian authorities requested the Biden administration to send soldiers to help stabilize the country after Moïse was killed by a group of armed men who entered his home last week.

What they’re saying: “We’re only sending American Marines to our embassy,” Biden said. “The idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda.”

The big picture: Haiti has been on edge since Moïse’s killing, and some Haitian officials fear that the country’s police force will be unable to maintain order, according to AP.

Several suspects have so far been arrested in the investigation into the assassination, including Dimitri Hérard, the chief of security at Haiti’s presidential palace.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

