Biden picks Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for ambassador to India – CNN

(CNN)President Joe Biden is set to announce he’s selecting Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, pending Senate confirmation, according to a White House official.

Garcetti’s selection, which has long been anticipated, is one of four picks in the latest round of ambassadors coming from the President.

The other three set to be nominated for ambassadorships are: Denise Campbell Bauer, for ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the French Republic and to the Principality of Monaco; Peter D. Haas, for ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Bernadette M. Meehan, for ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Chile.

    This is a breaking story and will be updated.

