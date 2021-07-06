biden-outlines-5-steps-the-administration-will-take-to-get-more-americans-vaccinated

Reuters

Biden zeroes in on Delta variant as U.S. nears 160 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday encouraged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots to protect themselves from the widely-spreading, highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Biden told reporters the United States will reach a mark of 160 million Americans being fully vaccinated by the end of this week, but he warned against complacency as the Delta variant spreads among those who have not been inoculated. “This is an even bigger concern because of the Delta variant.”