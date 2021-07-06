biden-outlines-5-steps-the-administration-will-take-to-get-more-americans-vaccinated

-
Biden zeroes in on Delta variant as U.S. nears 160 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday encouraged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots to protect themselves from the widely-spreading, highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Biden told reporters the United States will reach a mark of 160 million Americans being fully vaccinated by the end of this week, but he warned against complacency as the Delta variant spreads among those who have not been inoculated. “This is an even bigger concern because of the Delta variant.”
Biden outlines plan to get more Americans vaccinated as variant spreads
President Biden on Tuesday announced the White House’s latest plan to get more Americans vaccinated as inoculation numbers slow across the U.S.Why it matters: Biden said the highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is responsible for half of the coronavirus cases in the country, and is continuing to grow among the unvaccinated population.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: The president summarized a new strategy to increas
Rural Kentucky health officials press on, one shot at a time
John Rogers waited months after becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It was only after talking with friends that the 66-year-old retiree from rural Spencer County, Kentucky, was persuaded to get the shot. “They said, ‘You know, the vaccine may not be 100%, but if you get COVID, you’re in bad shape,'” Rogers said.
Turkey reports three cases of Delta Plus coronavirus variant
Turkey has identified three cases of the new Delta Plus COVID-19 variant in three provinces, its health minister said on Monday, adding that the separate Delta variant had also been identified in some 284 cases across 30 provinces. Health authorities say several major vaccines work against the highly contagious Delta variant, which is becoming globally dominant, but have raised concern new strains may evade some vaccines.
Kaseya hack floods hundreds of companies with ransomware
On Friday, a flood of ransomware hit hundreds of companies around the world. A grocery store chain, a public broadcaster, schools, and a national railway system were all hit by the file-encrypting malware, causing disruption and forcing hundreds of businesses to close. The victims had something in common: a key piece of network management and remote control software developed by U.S. technology firm Kaseya.
Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Tampa Bay
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over the weekend for Tampa Bay and surrounding counties as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the state.State of play: Tampa Bay is officially under a tropical storm warning, and we’re likely to feel Elsa’s worst impact sometime Tuesday night.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA big thing to worry about with this system is the rain. The National Hurricane Center warned of the pote
Latest updates: Tropical Storm Elsa churns north toward Tampa Bay
Closings and cancellations: Including schools, government and entertainment Where to get sandbags: In Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk Shelters opening: One or two in each Tampa Bay county Tropical storm-force winds from Elsa are expected in the Tampa Bay region by Tuesday night. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, prompting a hurricane watch for the Gulf Coast of Florida including …