biden-on-sha’carri-richardson-suspension:-“the-rules-are-the-rules”

President Biden on Saturday commented on sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension, telling reporters “the rules are the rules.”

What he’s saying: “[E]verybody knows what the rules were going in. Whether … that should remain the rule is a different issue,” Biden said.

“I was really proud of her, the way she responded,” the president added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Richardson’s suspension during a briefing on Friday, saying the White House would give the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency “the space and room to make their decisions about anti-doping policies that need to be implemented.”

“I will also note that Sha’Carri Richardson is an inspiring young woman who … has gone through a lot, personally … and she also happens to be one of the fastest women in the world, and that’s an important part of the story as well,” Psaki added.

The big picture: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to reconsider Richardson’s suspension also on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Richardson was suspended by the USADA and disqualified from the Olympics’ 100-meter race after testing positive for cannabis. The runner said she took the substance to cope with her biological mother’s death just days before the Olympic trials.

WADA claims marijuana can enhance an athlete’s performance because it “reduces anxiety, allowing athletes to better perform under pressure and to alleviate stress experienced before and during competition.”

