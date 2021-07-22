biden-on-breakthrough-covid-19-cases:-‘a-tiny-percentage-and-not-life-threatening’

-
Associated Press
Sluggish start for stocks after climb in unemployment claims
Stocks were slightly lower Thursday after a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits gave investors pause. The Labor Department reported that unemployment claims rose last week to 419,000, the most in two months and more than economists were expecting. Economists characterized last week’s increase as most likely a blip caused by some one-time factors and partly a result of the inevitable bumpiness in the week-to-week data.
BGR
Facebook Messenger just added a fun batch of features – here’s what’s new
On the heels of introducing a new way to communicate inside the Facebook Messenger app last week (in the form of so-called Soundmojis), the social network has unveiled yet another update for its chat app that includes fun new features. As well as overall improvements and refinements to the user experience. Let’s start with the … The post Facebook Messenger just added a fun batch of features – here’s what’s new appeared first on BGR.
Associated Press
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed.
Associated Press
Room for 10,000: Inside China’s largest detention center
The Uyghur inmates sat in uniform rows with their legs crossed in lotus position and their backs ramrod straight, numbered and tagged, gazing at a television playing grainy black-and-white images of Chinese Communist Party history. This is one of an estimated 240 cells in just one section of Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng, seen by Associated Press journalists granted extraordinary access during a state-led tour to China’s far west Xinjiang region. The detention center is the largest in the country and possibly the world, with a complex that sprawls over 220 acres — making it twice as large as Vatican City.
