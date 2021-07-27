Home POLITICS Biden nominating Mark Gitenstein as his ambassador to the European Union
POLITICS

Biden nominating Mark Gitenstein as his ambassador to the European Union

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
biden-nominating-mark-gitenstein-as-his-ambassador-to-the-european-union

President Biden is nominating Mark Gitenstein, a former U.S. ambassador to Romania, to be his envoy to the European Union.

Driving the news: Gitenstein is the latest ambassadorial announcement from the White House, as Biden rewards former aides, political allies and big dollar donors.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • “I will, if confirmed, be privileged to help implement the agenda agreed to at the June U.S.-EU Summit,” Gitenstein said in a statement.

  • “It is a robust and comprehensive agenda, which includes working with our EU partners to chart the course for the world economy in the 21st century, ensure the rules are based on our shared democratic values, and tackle shared challenges from COVID-19 to climate change,” he added.

  • In April, Axios reported Gitenstein’s likely nomination.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workforce

Biden considers requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

Jill Biden’s chief of staff nominated for Spain...

Trump officials can testify to Congress about his...

Schumer and top Democrats call for Biden to...

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swears in 57 council...

Tinubu behind success of APC – Sanwo-Olu insists

These 6 red and blue states tell you...

Florida ag commissioner suspends concealed weapons permits for...

Fact check: Man photographed with Donald Trump in...

Leave a Reply