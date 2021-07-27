biden-nominating-mark-gitenstein-as-his-ambassador-to-the-european-union

President Biden is nominating Mark Gitenstein, a former U.S. ambassador to Romania, to be his envoy to the European Union.

Driving the news: Gitenstein is the latest ambassadorial announcement from the White House, as Biden rewards former aides, political allies and big dollar donors.

“I will, if confirmed, be privileged to help implement the agenda agreed to at the June U.S.-EU Summit,” Gitenstein said in a statement.

“It is a robust and comprehensive agenda, which includes working with our EU partners to chart the course for the world economy in the 21st century, ensure the rules are based on our shared democratic values, and tackle shared challenges from COVID-19 to climate change,” he added.

In April, Axios reported Gitenstein’s likely nomination.

