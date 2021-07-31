Khizr Khan looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at The Armory on November 6, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire.





President Joe Biden announced Friday that he was appointing Khizr Khan, a Gold Star father who drew then-candidate Donald Trump’s ire when he spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Khan, who endorsed Biden in 2020, said in 2016 that Trump “sacrificed nothing and no one,” before raising a copy of the US Constitution, asking if Trump had ever read it. Khan’s son, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, died in Baghdad in 2004.

The White House on Friday recognized Khan, a founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Project, as “an advocate for religious freedom as a core element of human dignity.” The announcement said that Khan “devotes a substantial amount of his time to providing legal services to veterans, men and women serving in uniform, and their families.”

It continued: “Today’s announcement underscores the President’s commitment to build an Administration that looks like America and reflects people of all faiths.”

In addition to Khan, the White House nominated Rashad Hussain to serve as the first Muslim Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom and Deborah Lipstadt to serve as the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism.