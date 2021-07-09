biden-nominates-eric-garcetti-as-ambassador-to-india

President Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) to serve as ambassador to India, pending Senate confirmation.
Why it matters: This is one of a handful of high-profile picks for ambassadorships that Biden has made since taking office, and Garcetti may be dispatched amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in India.
Garcetti’s confirmation would also come as the United State’s second-largest city faces record homelessness and struggles with aging infrastructure.
The big picture: Biden also nominated the Obama Foundation’s Bernadette Meehan for the ambassadorship to Chile.
He nominated Denise Campbell Bauer, who led Women for Biden during 2020 presidential election, for the post in Monaco and Peter D. Haas for Bangladesh.
Flashback: Garcetti considered running for president in 2020 and was later discussed as a potential member of Biden’s Cabinet last year before voluntarily removing himself in December.
Garcetti’s prospects as a Cabinet member faded after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against one of his former aides by one of the mayor’s longtime bodyguards.
The mayor was one of Biden’s national campaign co-chairs and served on the committee that vetted his pool of vice presidential contenders.
