Biden nominates Amy Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany

President Biden nominated University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany, the White House announced Friday.

Why it matters: Biden maintains ties to the University of Pennsylvania, where he accepted an honorary professorship after leaving the White House in 2017. She would be the first woman to hold the position if confirmed, Politico notes.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Biden and Gutmann worked together to establish a foreign policy center called the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington D.C., which opened in 2018.

The big picture: Biden on Friday also nominated Jeffrey Hovenier to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Kosovo and Virginia Palmer as U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Ghana. Biden also named Chantale Wong as nominee for director of the Asian Development Bank, a post that carries the rank of ambassador. Since taking office Biden has nominated over 20 ambassadors.

Gutmann served as president of the University of Pennsylvania since 2004.

She is an award-winning author and editor of 17 books, many focused on constitutional democracy and human rights. She’s also the daughter of a German Jewish refugee.

What’s next: The nominations must be confirmed by the Senate.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free