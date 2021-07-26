Biden names slate of U.S. attorney picks including historic firsts

President Biden announced Monday his nominees for eight U.S. attorney positions across the country, including the office that will oversee the prosecutions of many charged in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The nominations would include many historic firsts, if confirmed by the Senate, including the first Black or female attorneys to lead their respective districts. The candidates would fill vacant positions in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and the state of Washington.

They are the first group of U.S. attorneys nominated by the Biden administration.

The big picture: Matthew Graves, nominated for the District of Columbia, would lead the office responsible for handling cases against Capitol rioters. Graves is a former fraud and public corruption prosecutor.

Rachel Rollins, nominated for Massachusetts, would be the first Black woman to serve in that role in the state’s history. Rollins is a former chief legal counsel to the Massachusetts Port Authority and former Massachusetts assistant U.S. attorney.

What they’re saying: “These individuals — many of whom are historic firsts — were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the White House said in a statement.

