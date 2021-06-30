biden-makes-impromptu-ice-cream-stop-in-wisconsin

-
Washington Examiner
White House: Biden to skip Tokyo Olympics
President Joe Biden will not attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the White House said, turning down an invitation by the Japanese government amid reports that first lady Jill Biden could lead the U.S. delegation in his place.
Reuters Videos
Delta variant gaining traction in France – minister
509 new confirmed cases were reported on Monday (June 28) and the seven-day moving average of daily additional infections fell to 1,819, an almost 10-month low, versus an 14 April peak of 42,225.”(The Delta variant) is gradually becoming dominant, as it does in all countries in the world, as it is more contagious,” Veran said.Germany said on Monday that new COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant had more than doubled over a week and its spread all over the world has led some countries to reimpose some restrictions on travel.
Kotaku
TV-Style Commercials Are Coming To Console Games
There are ads on YouTube, ads on Twitch and ads when you’re playing mobile games, but you know where there aren’t ads? Console games. And that’s something capitalism would like to change.
PureWow
Chickpeas with Braised Summer Vegetables and Basil
When we’re not dreaming of a summer vacation in Italy, we’re noshing on this simple side of chickpeas with braised summer vegetables and basil from The Italian Deli Cookbook: 100 Glorious Recipes Celebrating…
Bloomberg
Rudy Giuliani Facing Inquiry Into Whether He Lobbied Trump for Turkey
(Bloomberg) — Rudy Giuliani is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into possible foreign lobbying for Turkish interests separate from a criminal probe of his activities in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.For almost a year, the former New York mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump has been fielding questions about whether he was acting for Turkey when he pushed the Trump administration in 2017 to drop money-laundering charges against gold trader Reza Zarrab and
Reuters
U.S. military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal – sources
The U.S. military appears just days away from completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President Joe Biden to end America’s longest war, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The withdrawal of troops and equipment from Afghanistan would not include forces that will remain to protect diplomats at the U.S. embassy and potentially assist securing Kabul airport. U.S. officials have told Reuters that embassy presence could be around 650 troops.
Nerdist
Fool’s Gold Has Tiny Specks of Gold in It After All
A team of geologists discover that pyrite, aka fool’s gold, continues to fool us because it actually contains pieces of “invisible gold.” The post Fool’s Gold Has Tiny Specks of Gold in It After All appeared first on Nerdist.
CBS News Videos
Biden promotes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal in Wisconsin
President Biden touted the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal on a visit to La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. NPR’s White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe and Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor join CBSN’s “Red & Blue” host Tanya Rivero with more on the status of the deal, plus which Republicans House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be considering for a spot on the select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot.