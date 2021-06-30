biden-makes-impromptu-ice-cream-stop-in-wisconsin

Reuters Videos

Delta variant gaining traction in France – minister

509 new confirmed cases were reported on Monday (June 28) and the seven-day moving average of daily additional infections fell to 1,819, an almost 10-month low, versus an 14 April peak of 42,225.”(The Delta variant) is gradually becoming dominant, as it does in all countries in the world, as it is more contagious,” Veran said.Germany said on Monday that new COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant had more than doubled over a week and its spread all over the world has led some countries to reimpose some restrictions on travel.