Biden hails 850,000 monthly US jobs and says: ‘This is historic progress’ – live – The Guardian

12:14
Today so far
It’s been a lively morning in US politics news out of Washington, DC. Here’s where the day stands so far:
11:42
Biden concerned about Covid variant among unvaccinated
Joe Biden also addressed concerns that the delta variant of coronavirus could spread at July 4th celebrations this weekend.
“I am concerned that people who have not gotten vaccinated have the capacity to catch the variant and spread the variant to other people who have not been vaccinated,” Biden said.
“I am not concerned there’s going to be a major outbreak, in other words that we’re going to have another epidemic nationwide. But I am concerned lives will be lost.”
Biden’s comments come a day after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the delta variant now accounts for nearly a quarter of all new coronavirus cases in the US.
The CDC director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, noted there are about 1,000 US counties where less than 30% of the community is vaccinated. The variant poses a particularly serious threat to those areas with lower vaccination rates.
The Biden administration had set a goal of getting 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, but the country has fallen slightly short of that objective.
Updated
11:27
Another reporter asked Joe Biden whether he was “confident” that Congress would enact his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.
The question prompted a laugh from the president, who asked the reporters, “Who wants to put money on anything that Congress is going to do? Look, folks, this is a process.”
Biden said he was going to “try to be as persuasive as I can” to convince lawmakers that his plans will help the nation’s economic recovery.
The president’s comments come as Congress considers action on both the bipartisan infrastructure framework and a Democratic reconciliation bill.
11:15
Joe Biden took a few questions from reporters after concluding his prepared remarks on the June jobs report.
The first couple of questions focused on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, as service members leave the crucial airbase of Bagram north of Kabul after 20 years.
Asked whether the withdrawal of troops would be complete in the next few days, Biden said no but noted the US is “on track” with their plans to leave Afghanistan.
The president pushed back against concerns that the Afghan government will fail once the US leaves, saying, “We were in that war for 20 years.” He added, “I think they have the capacity to be able to sustain the government.”
When a reporter asked another question about Afghanistan, Biden tried to brush it aside. “I want to talk about happy things, man,” the president said.
11:00
Joe Biden argued the strong June jobs report is a “direct result” of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
However, the president emphasized that more work still needs to be done, urging Congress to pass his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.
“Now’s the time to accelerate the progress we’ve been making,” Biden said.
The president’s comments come as Democratic congressional leaders work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure framework, as well as a separate reconciliation bill to cover other infrastructure proposals.
10:54
‘This is historic progress’: Biden celebrates strong jobs report
Joe Biden is now delivering remarks on this morning’s jobs report, which showed the US economy added 850,000 jobs last month.
The president said the report “brought us something else to celebrate” in addition to Independence Day, which will occur on Sunday.
Biden noted that more than 3 million jobs have been created since he took office, which is the most of any president in the first five months of his term.
“This is historic progress, pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in 100 years,” Biden said. “Put simply: our economy is on the move, and we have Covid-19 on the run.”
Updated
10:39
Graeme Wearden
On Wall Street, stocks have hit a new record high as investors welcome today’s employment report.
The S&P 500, which covers a broad swathe of the US market, is up 13 points or 0.3% at 4,333 points in early trading.
The tech-focused Nasdaq also hit a new high, currently up 54 points or 0.35% at 14,576.
The Dow is slightly higher at 34,661.58 with tech stocks leading the way: Intel, Apple and Microsoft are all up around 1.2%, while aerospace manufacturer Boeing and pharmaceuticals group Walgreens Boots Alliance are both down around 1.8%.
10:22
Joe Biden will soon deliver remarks on the strong June jobs report, and it seems likely the president will take a victory lap about the economy adding 850,000 jobs last month.
The president's senior advisers have also made a point to compare Biden's jobs record so far to that of Donald Trump.
From Biden's chief of staff:
10:02
The Washington Post’s Heather Long said the latest US jobs report demonstrates how raising wages is an effective strategy for attracting workers.
The leisure and hospitality industry, where pay has increased by 3.6% in the past three months, accounted for 40% of the 850,000 jobs added last month.
09:47
US economy added 850,000 jobs last month, latest jobs report shows
Graeme Wearden
The US economy added 850,000 jobs in June, as American companies continue to take on staff as demand picks up.
That’s more than the 700,000 increase which Wall Street expected.
May’s non-farm payroll has been revised up too, to show 583,000 new hires (up from 559,000).
But the unemployment rate has risen, to 5.9% from 5.8%, suggesting more people are looking for work.
The Guardian’s business live blog has more details and analysis of the report, so follow along there:
09:29
In the face of increasing legal scrutiny on his company, Donald Trump has remained defiant, attacking the New York investigation as politically motivated.
“Do people see the Radical Left prosecutors, and what they are trying to do to 75M+++ Voters and Patriots, for what it is?” Trump said in a statement yesterday.
The former president’s attacks on New York prosecutors may energize his loyal supporters, but it won’t stop the investigation from continuing or protect his family business from legal exposure.
09:19
Dominic Rushe
On the surface, the charges against Allen Weisselberg did seem like “smaller fish”. In an interview with Politico, Donald Trump’s lawyer Ronald Fischetti said: “It’s like the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing. This is so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to try a case like this.”
But surfaces can be deceptive.
After three years of subpoenas, supreme court hearings and existential legal rows about the legality of charging a president of the United States with wrongdoing, New York’s fearsome prosecutorial team have charged a little-known 73-year-old accountant with defrauding taxpayers of $1.7m over 15 years. That is big money for most people, but not an amount that would worry Trump, who Forbes calculates is worth $2.4bn.
Downplaying the significance of this week’s indictment would, however, be a mistake. Alongside Weisselberg, Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, and the New York state attorney general Letitia James also charged the Trump Organization with tax fraud, the start of a process that could crack the secretive Trump empire wide open.
The salvo in the long-brewing legal battle will, at the very least, wrap up Trump for years in legal woes, and at worst could destroy his family business and put not just Weisselberg but the Trump family members who run his business and Trump himself in the dock.
09:19
More legal troubles likely ahead for Trump Organization after tax crime charges
Greetings from Washington, live blog readers.
Manhattan prosecutors filed tax crime charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, yesterday.
In a 15-count indictment, prosecutors charged Weisselberg and his associates with engaging in a 15-year-long scheme to receive company perks without paying proper taxes on them.
The charges marked a new chapter in the long-running investigation into Donald Trump’s family business, and more trouble may lie ahead for the company.
The bioreports reports:
In the next phase of the broader investigation into Mr. Trump and his company, the prosecutors are expected to continue scrutinizing whether the Trump Organization manipulated property values to obtain loans and tax benefits, among other potential financial crimes, according to people familiar with the matter.
New York Attorney General Letitia James indicated there may be more charges to come, saying in a statement yesterday, “This investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”
The blog will have more coming up, so stay tuned.