Biden hails 850,000 monthly US jobs and says: ‘This is historic progress’ – live – The Guardian

Joe Biden also addressed concerns that the delta variant of coronavirus could spread at July 4th celebrations this weekend.

“I am concerned that people who have not gotten vaccinated have the capacity to catch the variant and spread the variant to other people who have not been vaccinated,” Biden said.

“I am not concerned there’s going to be a major outbreak, in other words that we’re going to have another epidemic nationwide. But I am concerned lives will be lost.”



(@CBSNews) “I am concerned lives will be lost”: President Biden says he’s not worried about another “major outbreak” of COVID-19, but he fears that people who aren’t vaccinated will catch and spread the Delta variant https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/crwoM9N24p July 2, 2021

Biden’s comments come a day after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the delta variant now accounts for nearly a quarter of all new coronavirus cases in the US.

The CDC director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, noted there are about 1,000 US counties where less than 30% of the community is vaccinated. The variant poses a particularly serious threat to those areas with lower vaccination rates.

The Biden administration had set a goal of getting 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, but the country has fallen slightly short of that objective.