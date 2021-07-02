biden-commits-error-at-‘dodger-day’-and-butchers-cy-young-winner’s-name

President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.

During his opening remarks, Biden congratulated the team for its historic run but joked that he doesn’t think he “can handle [Los Angeles Mayor Eric] Garcetti if you win twice,” prompting laughs from the team and crowd in the East Room.

Biden also asked if second gentleman Doug Emhoff, a die-hard Dodgers fan, was in attendance. Unfortunately for Emhoff, the administration had sent him to Utah to lobby support for the White House’s vaccine initiatives.

Still, the most eye-popping moment occurred while Biden misnomer-ed Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, calling the three-time Cy Young winner Clayton “Krenshaw,” then “Krayshaw,” by mistake.

Kershaw was a good sport, and after thanking the president, he and team officials delivered special custom jerseys for both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

