biden-cabinet-set-to-ramp-up-push-as-democrats-enter-critical-stage-in-infrastructure-negotiations

(CNN) As Democrats enter a critical stage in the negotiations over the shape of a sweeping, multi-trillion dollar social safety net expansion, President Joe Biden plans to lean on a key group to sell the proposal, according to an internal White House memo: his Cabinet secretaries.

For the Biden administration, deputizing and deploying Cabinet officials to sell the two major components of his $4 trillion in proposals has been a key element of their strategic approach for several months, both inside and outside of Washington.

But as White House officials continue to work through the details of a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan agreement on infrastructure, the role of the group Biden tapped to lay the groundwork for the second piece of his proposal — known as the American Families Plan — is coming into focus.

The stakes for the intra-party negotiations are enormous, as the White House seeks to maintain a delicate balance between a bipartisan push on infrastructure that includes key moderate lawmakers and the second, more expansive effort on education, child-care and paid leave, viewed as essential by progressive Democrats.

“As the President presses for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, his commitment to championing the full breadth and scope of the American Families Plan remains unwavering,” Evan Ryan, the White House Cabinet secretary, wrote In a memo to White House senior advisor Anita Dunn obtained by CNN.