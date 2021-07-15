Biden administration to begin evacuations this month for Afghans who assisted U.S. military

-
Associated Press Videos
Afghan evacuations to begin amid Taliban surge
The Biden administration said Wednesday that it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war. (July 14)
Associated Press
US to begin evacuating Afghans who aided American military
The Biden administration said Wednesday that it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war — but their destinations are still unknown and there are lingering questions about how to ensure their safety until they can get on planes. The Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan during the last week of July will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for U.S. residency, according to the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to detail how many Afghans are expected to be among those evacuated in the first flights or where those evacuated will be taken, citing security concerns.
Axios
Sen. Markey: Passing reconciliation package “precondition” for successful climate summit
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) told an Axios virtual event this week that he believes Congress needs to pass strong climate and clean energy measures in the reconciliation package if the U.S. wants to be a leader at the UN climate summit in November. Why it matters via Axios’ Ben Geman: The world is nowhere near starting the steep greenhouse gas emissions cuts needed to keep the goals of the Paris climate agreement within reach. The summit is seen as a critical forum to spur more aggressive steps.Stay
Associated Press
‘God opened the door’: Mystery surrounds US asylum picks
In a packed camp for migrant families on Mexico’s side of the busiest U.S. border crossing, Nelson Membreño has lived through a chickenpox outbreak, people’s heavy drug use and night prowlers wielding knives. A Justice Department attorney said in federal court Tuesday that a new order dealing with children was coming this week, without elaborating.
Axios
Belarus conducts more than 40 raids targeting activists, journalists
Authorities in Belarus on Wednesday carried out more than 40 raids against the offices and homes of human rights activists and journalists, one day after the country’s authoritarian president said he would “deal with” non-governmental organizations he believes are fomenting unrest, AP reports.Driving the news: The prominent Viasna human rights center was one of the offices targeted, in addition to other Belarusian NGOs and homes of activists.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i
Axios
Newsom can’t be listed as a Democrat on California recall ballot
California Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t identify himself as a Democrat on the ballot in the upcoming recall election, a judge ruled on Monday.Driving the news: Newsom filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber last month after he missed a deadline for the Sept. 14 election to state his political affiliation following a paperwork oversight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Weber said after Newsom asked her to amend the paperwork that th
WSJ
How Boeing and Airbus Could Counter China’s Homegrown Comac Jets
Boeing and Airbus dominate global aviation, but China’s Comac wants to challenge the duopoly with new planes. WSJ’s Jon Sindreu explains how supply chains, technology and geopolitics could help the Western aircraft makers to protect key markets. Photo Composite: George Downs
Washington Examiner
White House hesitant to endorse $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal
President Joe Biden’s top spokeswoman was hesitant Wednesday to endorse the new $3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation proposal announced by Senate Democratic leadership Tuesday night, even as her boss was on Capitol Hill rallying Democratic support for it.
Associated Press
Murkowski camp teases fundraising ahead of deadline
Sen. Lisa Murkowski hasn’t officially announced if she will run again next year, but her campaign released fundraising details Wednesday that an adviser says “strongly positions” the Alaska Republican for a reelection bid. Kevin Sweeney, a consultant to the campaign who ran Murkowski’s comeback 2010 write-in bid, said Murkowski’s focus is on her work in Washington. Murkowski’s campaign released top-line numbers but Sweeney was not immediately able to provide a copy of the four-page summary of the report that also gets filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Reuters Videos
China hits back at Japan over Taiwan warning
China fired back at Japan on Tuesday, saying Tokyo was “irresponsible” for naming Beijing as its top national security concern in its annual defense white paper.China in recent months has increased its military activity around Taiwan, a democratically-ruled territory it considers its own, which is not far from Japan’s Okinawa islands.In Japan’s defense papers, approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government on Tuesday, Tokyo said China was inciting a military crisis in the region.China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected Japan’s conclusions about what it calls normal military buildup.“It is extremely wrong and irresponsible to grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs, unreasonably accuse China of normal national defense construction and military activities, make irresponsible remarks about China’s .imate maritime activities, and exaggerate the so-called Chinese threat. China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it.”Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month pledged to complete “reunification” and squash independence movements in Taiwan.Meanwhile, Japan has said they would join forces with the United States to defend Taiwan from any invasion, according to local media.In response to Tuesday’s white paper, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed thanks to Japan for its support.
CBS News Videos
Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion infrastructure agreement headed for budget reconciliation
Senate Democrats say they have agreed on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan which they aim to pass through budget reconciliation, meaning no GOP votes are needed if all Democrats are onboard. The mammoth bill would include most of President Biden’s original proposals on climate, health care and child care – but could imperil the narrower bipartisan infrastructure deal. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta reports on the latest on “CBSN AM,” and CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joins with analysis.
Associated Press
China welcomes US withdrawal as a new chance for Afghanistan
China says the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan offers the country a new chance to take its destiny into its own hands, while calling for the resurgent Taliban to cut all ties with terrorist groups. Speaking Tuesday in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. should reflect on its role in Afghanistan after its 20-year military involvement failed to bring peace. “With the United States and NATO leaving Afghanistan, the Afghan people have a new opportunity to take the destiny of their country and their people into their own hands,” Wang said in a news release posted on the ministry’s website Wednesday.
Associated Press
Bennett: Israel could beat COVID-19 variant without lockdown
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday that the country can beat a concerning rise in new coronavirus cases without a nationwide shutdown, but that depends in part on people wearing masks indoors to suppress the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Bennett told reporters at a news conference that he has instructed police to step up enforcement of the mask rule with high fines for people who violate it. “That’s the fair thing to do, because it’s wrong to have people who are lazy and hurt the rest of the public,” Bennett said.
Reuters
India tells China continuing border tensions not in either side’s interests
The failure of China and India to resolve the standoff over their disputed border in the western Himalayas, despite an agreement last year, is not in the interest of either side, India’s foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday. In accordance with last year’s pact, military commanders on both sides completed a pullout of troops, tanks and artillery from the Pangong Lake area in February in a first step towards full withdrawal from other friction points. India’s minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar, said friction in these other areas remained unresolved, however.