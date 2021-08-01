biden-administration-shifts-to-new-priorities-after-success-on-infrastructure-deal

-
CBS News Videos
Senate continues work on bipartisan infrastructure bill as Biden faces uphill battle
The Senate is expected to meet in a rare Saturday session to work on the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Sixteen Republicans joined Democrats to begin debating the bill on Friday in their latest show of bipartisan support for the measure. It’s a big victory for the Biden administration, but one that comes with many battles ahead.
Benzinga
The Tide Is Turning: Investing Around The Schumer Cannabis Reform Bill
By Tim Seymour and Brady J. Cobb, Esq. After Democrats swept control of the White House, the House of Representatives and the US Senate in January of 2021, cannabis stocks soared into the new year on the hopes of major legislative policy reform advances including the prospect of federal legalization. While waiting for this legislation cannabis markets have consequently fallen from their January 2021 highs, despite plenty of commentary by Democrats their cannabis agenda was coming fast. On July 1
Associated Press
Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam, focus on economic ties
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam next month on a trip focused on strengthening economic ties and celebrating America’s cultural connection with the Indo-Pacific region. It will be Harris’ first overseas travel and second foreign trip, after she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the United States. Harris will be the highest-ranking official from President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Asia.
Reuters
Factbox-What the U.S. securities regulator wants Chinese issuers to disclose
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not process registrations of securities by Chinese companies unless they provide disclosures on the implications of a regulatory crackdown by Beijing and other risks, the agency said on Friday, confirming an exclusive https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/exclusive-us-regulator-freezes-chinese-company-ipos-over-risk-disclosures-2021-07-30 Reuters report. In a number of sectors in China, companies are not allowed to have foreign ownership and cannot directly list on overseas exchanges.
Associated Press
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the results of the 2020 election “corrupt” in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation. “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” Trump said at one point to then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, according to notes taken by Richard Donoghue, who was then Rosen’s deputy and who was also on the call. The notes of the Dec. 27 call, released Friday by the House Oversight Committee, underscore the lengths to which Trump went to try to overturn the results of the election and to elicit the support of senior government officials in that effort.
Washington Examiner
Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% in one week
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Florida’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week, the state Health Department reported Friday, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for 1 in 5 new infections nationally, becoming the outbreak’s epicenter.
The AV Club
How does LeVar Burton stack up in our ranking of Jeopardy! guest hosts?
As we enter the seventh month of Jeopardy! guest hosts, there are some clear winners—and equally clear missteps—among the roster of those picked to briefly fill Alex Trebek’s very large shoes. What does seem obvious is that there’s simply no knowing who will make a good host until they’re up there on that stage, cameras rolling, delivering clues about everything from well-known brand names to the obscure mating habits of marsupials. As a result, The A.V. Club has assembled the names of every gue
CBS News Videos
Regional leaders call for input in infrastructure bill
The Senate has convened for a rare Saturday session on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers returned to the Capitol in an effort to come to terms on the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. Joseph Kane, a fellow at the Brookings Institution specializing in infrastructure policy, joins CBSN to discuss why some regional leaders are frustrated with the spending proposed in the plan.
Reuters
China’s factory activity in July grows at slowest pace since Feb 2020
The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday, but remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. It was the lowest figure since the index slumped to 35.7 in February 2020, after China began lockdowns to control the coronavirus pandemic. The new order sub-index fell to 50.9, from 51.5, reflecting a slowdown in demand.