biden-administration-formally-accuses-china-of-microsoft-systems-hack

-
Reuters
China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, Nanjing starts second mass testing
China reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, up from 32 cases a day earlier, as Nanjing city starts a second round of mass testing. China has taken a zero-tolerance approach to COVID cases, quickly tracing and testing wide swathes of its population to prevent the spread of the virus. Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning, it said.
-
Reuters
Putin says Russian navy can carry out ‘unpreventable strike’ if needed
The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an “unpreventable strike” if needed, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, weeks after a UK warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula. “We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it,” Putin said speaking at a navy day parade in St Petersburg. Putin’s words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.
-
The Telegraph
Sale of semiconductor factory to Chinese-owned firm presents bigger UK risk than Huawei
The sale of the country’s largest microchip factory to a Chinese-owned firm poses a bigger risk to Britain’s strategic interests than Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network, the UK’s former cybersecurity chief warns. Ciaran Martin, the former head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said the takeover of Wafer Fab, a semiconductor manufacturer in Newport, was both “puzzling” and “inconsistent” with the Government’s wider stance on Beijing. In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Martin s
-
Reuters
Biden says ‘remains to be seen’ if immigration measure part of wider budget bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but it “remains to be seen” if that will be part of a $3.5 trillion budget measure. “There must be a pathway to citizenship,” Biden told reporters as he returned to the White House after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Dreamers are immigrants brought to the United States as children who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
-
Deadline
Dr. Anthony Fauci Tells CNN Funding China’s Wuhan Lab Research Was Necessary
Dr. Anthony Fauci, under attack for his role in funding research at a laboratory many suspect of being the cause of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, defended his actions Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union talk show. Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has admitted that the US […]
-
Bloomberg
Early Crypto Mogul Says China Crackdown May Lead to Outright Ban
(Bloomberg) — China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies will probably intensify and may even lead to an outright ban on holding the tokens, according to Bobby Lee, one of the country’s first Bitcoin moguls.Lee knows what it’s like to be on the wrong side of Beijing: He sold BTC China, the nation’s first Bitcoin exchange and at one point the second biggest worldwide, in the aftermath of a crackdown in 2017.China has launched a new campaign against cryptocurrencies this year, taking action against mi
-
The Telegraph
China role in UK nuclear fleet under threat
China’s role in building nuclear power stations in the UK is under threat amid growing concern about the emerging superpower’s involvement in critical national infrastructure. The Government is exploring ways to stop state-owned China General Nuclear (CGN) taking part in the £20bn Sizewell C power plant that CGN’s partner EDF wants to build in Suffolk, along with all future UK power projects, the Financial Times reported. The move would also affect CGN’s plans to eventually build its own new pla
-
Reuters
With eye on China, Pentagon chief heads to Southeast Asia
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will become the first member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit Southeast Asia this week, seeking to emphasize the importance Washington places on fortifying ties in the region while pushing back against China. The United States has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years and the Biden administration has called rivalry with Beijing “the biggest geopolitical test” of this century. Six months into his presidency, however, Southeast Asian countries are still looking for details of Biden’s strategy as well as his specific plans for economic, trade and military engagement with the Indo-Pacific.
-
Reuters
Chipmaker TSMC says too early to say on Germany expansion
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that it was too early to say whether it will build factories in Germany and that talks were in early stages, as the EU seeks to reduce chip imports amid a supply shortage. The European Commission had held discussions with global chip giants, including Intel and TSMC, as the EU seeks to boost semiconductor production and shield itself from shocks in the global supply chain. Taiwan and TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, have become central in efforts to resolve the pandemic-induced chip shortage that has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even appliances.
-
Associated Press
Noem’s border visit comes with political opportunities
Political points on an issue sure to loom large in 2024 presidential debates. Another chance to tout a tough-on-illegal immigration stance that comes rarely for a governor whose state is closer to Canada than Mexico. There’s plenty of reasons for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Monday visit to National Guard troops she deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico.
-
Axios
Some Biden officials see booster shots as increasingly likely
As the Delta variant continues to drive a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Biden officials see a booster shot among at least some vaccinated Americans as increasingly likely. Why it matters: Another round of shots — beginning as early as late fall — could not only boost the level of protection against the virus among the vaccinated, but also help curb its spread throughout the population.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the li
-
Bloomberg
U.S., China Head Into First Talks in Months
Jul.25 — The U.S. and China are now holding their first high-level talks since March later on Monday. Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”
-
Associated Press
China blames US for ‘stalemate’ in relations, as talks begin
China came out swinging at high-level face-to-face talks with the United States on Monday, blaming the U.S. for a “stalemate” in bilateral relations and calling on America to change “its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.” Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the administration of President Joe Biden of trying to contain and suppress China’s development, according to an official summary of his remarks to visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
-
Axios
China says NBC displayed “incomplete map” during opening ceremony
China denounced NBC for displaying what the nation called an “incomplete map” of its territory during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, Reuters reports.Driving the news: The map was shown on-air as Chinese athletes entered the opening ceremony and did not include Taiwan nor the South China Sea.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free”[The display] hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people,” the Chinese consulate in