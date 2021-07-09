biden-administration-cancels-$55.6m-in-student-loan-debt-for-1,800-borrowers

The Biden administration has canceled $55.6 million in student loan debt for victims of a for-profit college fraud, the Department of Education announced Friday.
Why it matters: The Department of Education said it canceled the loan payments for 1,800 borrowers who attended Westwood College, Marinello Schools of Beauty and the Court Reporting Institute.
The Biden administration has canceled $1.5 billion in debt for nearly 92,000 borrowers who claim they were defrauded, including students from ITT Technical Institute and Corinthian Colleges.
The big picture: A majority of the debt, $53 million, will go toward borrowers who attended Westwood College, which closed in 2015. Another $2.2 million from 200 complaints will go toward students from Marinello and $340,000 in debt was forgiven for 18 borrowers from the Court Reporting Institute.
The debt is being forgiven under the Borrower Defense to Repayment, a policy that allows students who were defrauded by their college to seek debt relief.
What they’re saying: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that the department will “continue doing its part to review and approve borrower defense claims quickly and fairly so that borrowers receive the relief that they need and deserve.”
“We also hope these approvals serve as a warning to any institution engaging in similar conduct that this type of misrepresentation is unacceptable,” Cardona said.
