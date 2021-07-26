biden-administration-announces-resources-to-support-people-with-long-covid

(CNN) The Biden administration on Monday released guidance and resources to support people experiencing long-term effects of Covid-19, known as “long Covid,” as the condition shapes up to be a major, long-term public health issue.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden will mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will deliver remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Some people with long Covid may have a disability under various civil rights laws that entitles them to protection from discrimination, according to guidance released by the Office for Civil Rights at the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Justice.

The administration also provided guidance that addresses the needs of children with long Covid who may be children with disabilities, and updated information about where people can access resources and accommodations.

Long Covid, or post-Covid, is an umbrella term that describes a variety of physical and mental problems that can follow four or more weeks after a Covid-19 infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.